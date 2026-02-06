Tajvi Gold & Diamond's SolForEvr Collection: A lasting symbol of commitment

A proposal-season solitaire that pairs fine craft with accessible pricing
There is a specific kind of magic that fills the air in the Emirates as February approaches. This is a season where grand gestures and quiet whispers of forever take centre stage. At the heart of these romantic milestones is Tajvi Gold & Diamonds, a brand that has become synonymous with capturing life’s most precious moments.
This year, Tajvi has simplified the search for the perfect symbol of devotion with the debut of their “SolForEvr” Solitaire collection, a series of solitaires designed to turn a fleeting moment into a lifelong memory .
In the world of luxury lifestyle, a solitaire is more than just a gemstone. It is a symbol of a singular, focused love. Tajvi anchors this collection in a commitment to uncompromising quality and master craftsmanship. Each diamond is selected to meet rigorous standards of clarity and fire, ensuring that the “SolForEvr” promise is a reflection of the jewellery’s long-term value.
While Tajvi is renowned for its high-end artistry, this collection makes luxury truly attainable. For those seeking a sophisticated entry into fine jewellery, the collection offers stunning pieces starting at Dh1,499. This provides a thoughtful way to celebrate a first Valentine’s Day or a significant anniversary.
While the quintessential half-carat solitaire priced at Dh3,888 stands out as the star of the show, the SolForEvr collection offers a diverse range of styles to match every personality. The collection includes classic elegance through traditional six-prong settings that maximise light entry as well as modern sophistication with sleek, bezel-set designs for the contemporary bride-to-be. Furthermore, the range showcases signature details, including delicate work, which are unique to the Tajvi design house.
Every seasoned romantic knows that the presentation of a gift is just as important as the gift itself. Tajvi leans into this philosophy by offering a complete lifestyle experience. When you select a piece from the SolForEvr collection or any exquisite design totalling over Dh5,000, Tajvi takes care of the atmosphere for you.
Each qualifying purchase comes with a fresh, premium bouquet of flowers. This allows you to create a movie-worthy surprise without the stress of multiple stops. Whether you are proposing over a candlelit dinner in Dubai or surprising your spouse in Sharjah, the combination of a sparkling diamond and a lush bouquet remains the gold standard of gifting.
As Valentine’s Day draws near, the #SolForEvr collection stands as a testament to the fact that the best gifts are those that promise to last. Tajvi Gold & Diamonds is not just a seasonal destination; it is a growing legacy.
With 10 showrooms across the UAE and growing, Tajvi’s expansion is fuelled by a simple promise to provide jewellery that transcends trends. We invite you to discover a piece that does not just sit in a box but stays with your soul and your family forever.
