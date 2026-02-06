Tajvi Gold & Diamond's SolForEvr Collection: A lasting symbol of commitment

While the quintessential half-carat solitaire priced at Dh3,888 stands out as the star of the show, the SolForEvr collection offers a diverse range of styles to match every personality. The collection includes classic elegance through traditional six-prong settings that maximise light entry as well as modern sophistication with sleek, bezel-set designs for the contemporary bride-to-be. Furthermore, the range showcases signature details, including delicate work, which are unique to the Tajvi design house.