Move over Wordle: Play BTS Heardle, the ARMY game before Arirang tour

Jog your memory before the world tour and test your knowledge of the lyrics
Run, run Bulletproof, run you got to run!
Well, with BTS gearing up for their long-awaited return to the stage, it might be the perfect moment to stretch, hydrate, and jog your Bangtan memory. Before the chants get louder and the lightsticks come out, ARMY has a throwback way to warm up: BTS Heardle, the fan-made game that once had the fandom in a daily musical chokehold.
When the internet’s favourite word puzzle collided with the world’s biggest boy band in 2022, the result was BTS Heardle, and fans were instantly hooked.
Inspired by Wordle’s once-a-day guessing format, BTS Heardle challenges players to identify a BTS song in seven attempts, using nothing but short audio snippets. Think you know the opening seconds of Blood Sweat & Tears or Spring Day by heart? This game politely, but firmly, tests that belief.
The game was created by fans behind @BTSChartData, a popular account known for tracking the group’s charts and milestones. Unlike their earlier BTS Wordle, this version adds lyric hintsbecause if there’s one thing BTS is famous for (besides sold-out stadiums), it’s meaningful, often soul-stirring lyrics.
To make sure nothing gets lost in translation, the team collaborated with trusted translation account @DoolSetBangtan. The site displays both original Korean lyrics and English translations, a nod to the bilingual fan translators who’ve helped global ARMY sing along since the group’s early days.
After your first guess, the game unlocks a tiny snippet of the song. Get it wrong, or skip and you’re rewarded with a slightly longer clip. Guess right, and the full track plays, complete with a Spotify link and a spoiler-free share option so you can flex (or commiserate) online without ruining it for others.
Back in 2022, BTS Heardle regularly trended worldwide, with ARMY swapping scores, memes, and mild existential crises over missed intros. The lyrics will trip you up, but we're sure you can prove your purple blood.
Nevertheless, it was a reminder that even the most confident fans occasionally blank when Jungkook’s vocals hit before the beat drops.
And now, with BTS inching closer to tour mode again, the game feels oddly timely, a nostalgic refresher before the real-life singalongs begin.
For context, Wordle itself was created by a Brooklyn-based engineer as a pandemic gift for his girlfriend. It went viral, inspired countless spin-offs, and proved that simple daily games can unite the internet. BTS Heardle did the same—just with more feelings, vocals, and purple hearts.
