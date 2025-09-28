GOLD/FOREX
LIVING IN UAE
Where Dubai’s first self-driving zones will be and how they will work

Robotaxis, buses and even boats are part of the plan but where will they start?

Zainab Husain
Baidu’s Apollo Go RT6 robotaxi, the driverless autonomous vehicle during a trial run with safety driver at Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai.
Dubai: Dubai is preparing to put driverless transport into everyday use, starting with designated self-driving zones in key areas of the city. If you’re wondering where they will be and how the system will work, here’s a breakdown.

Where are Dubai’s self-driving zones?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with Emaar Properties and Al-Futtaim to establish the Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone. The first areas to feature autonomous services are:

  • Dubai Festival City

  • Creek Harbour

  • Al Jaddaf

These neighbourhoods will serve as hubs for different types of autonomous transport, from cars to boats to delivery robots.

What types of driverless transport will operate?

The autonomous zone will cover 12 square kilometres, designed to integrate several self-driving services:

  • Robotaxis – trials begin at the end of 2025, with public roll-out in early 2026

  • Robobuses and Roboshuttles – covering 20 km of dedicated roads

  • Autonomous abras and Roboboats – operating across 10 km of waterways

  • Delivery robots – serving a 3.8 km zone for last-mile drop-offs

Dubai’s wider plan for driverless transport

Dubai has set itself a bold target - one in four journeys to be driverless by 2030. The launch of these zones is a practical step towards that goal, creating controlled environments where autonomous vehicles can operate safely and reliably before being scaled up citywide.

Who is testing autonomous vehicles in Dubai?

The RTA has already granted permits to leading mobility firms, including Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide and Pony.ai, to test their self-driving cars in Dubai. Trials have taken place in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Silicon Oasis, with Baidu’s Apollo RT6 vehicles currently running pilot routes in Jumeirah.

Beyond cars – delivery robots and buses

Dubai’s approach isn’t limited to taxis. Companies are also experimenting with autonomous buses and trucks, equipped with advanced sensors and software (Brighdrive), driverless delivery robots, developed by Peyk to handle short-distance drop-offs and self-driving vehicles for personal use, with Tensor focusing on consumer adoption and safety

Why does this matter?

The RTA says driverless technology will improve safety, reduce congestion, and make travel more efficient. For residents and visitors, it means that in just a few years, hailing a robotaxi or taking a self-driving abra could be part of daily life in certain parts of the city.

RTADubai transport

