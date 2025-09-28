Robotaxis, buses and even boats are part of the plan but where will they start?
Dubai: Dubai is preparing to put driverless transport into everyday use, starting with designated self-driving zones in key areas of the city. If you’re wondering where they will be and how the system will work, here’s a breakdown.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has partnered with Emaar Properties and Al-Futtaim to establish the Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone. The first areas to feature autonomous services are:
Dubai Festival City
Creek Harbour
Al Jaddaf
These neighbourhoods will serve as hubs for different types of autonomous transport, from cars to boats to delivery robots.
The autonomous zone will cover 12 square kilometres, designed to integrate several self-driving services:
Robotaxis – trials begin at the end of 2025, with public roll-out in early 2026
Robobuses and Roboshuttles – covering 20 km of dedicated roads
Autonomous abras and Roboboats – operating across 10 km of waterways
Delivery robots – serving a 3.8 km zone for last-mile drop-offs
Dubai has set itself a bold target - one in four journeys to be driverless by 2030. The launch of these zones is a practical step towards that goal, creating controlled environments where autonomous vehicles can operate safely and reliably before being scaled up citywide.
The RTA has already granted permits to leading mobility firms, including Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide and Pony.ai, to test their self-driving cars in Dubai. Trials have taken place in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Silicon Oasis, with Baidu’s Apollo RT6 vehicles currently running pilot routes in Jumeirah.
Dubai’s approach isn’t limited to taxis. Companies are also experimenting with autonomous buses and trucks, equipped with advanced sensors and software (Brighdrive), driverless delivery robots, developed by Peyk to handle short-distance drop-offs and self-driving vehicles for personal use, with Tensor focusing on consumer adoption and safety
The RTA says driverless technology will improve safety, reduce congestion, and make travel more efficient. For residents and visitors, it means that in just a few years, hailing a robotaxi or taking a self-driving abra could be part of daily life in certain parts of the city.
