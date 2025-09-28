Dubai gears up for next big leap: Self-driving heavy vehicles

Following autonomous cars, RTA plans to roll out self-driving trucks in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai is set to take a major step in autonomous transport as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) approves a comprehensive regulatory framework for the operation of self-driving heavy vehicles in logistics transport.
This pioneering initiative positions Dubai at the forefront of smart mobility and advanced logistics solutions.
The framework sets out detailed regulations covering licensing, trial operations, vehicle technology requirements, and safety measures, ensuring secure integration of autonomous heavy vehicles into the emirate’s road network. Developed in collaboration with strategic partners, private companies, distributors, and retailers, it aims to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness in global logistics.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of RTA, said: “The approval of the regulatory framework for operating autonomous heavy vehicles in Dubai reflects the vision of the wise leadership in strengthening the global competitiveness of Dubai as a leading hub for business, and the economy, while also supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”
“The regulatory framework marks a significant step towards achieving the goals of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of total mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in adopting future technologies and developing innovative, sustainable mobility solutions,” he noted.
“The framework constitutes a key pillar in supporting the logistics transport sector by leveraging autonomous driving technologies to boost operational efficiency, cut carbon emissions, and enhance road safety. The commercial and land logistics transport sector is one of Dubai’s vital sectors, with a fleet of 61,290 heavy vehicles ranging in weight from 3.5 tonnes to 65 tonnes.”
Al Tayer added: “The regulatory framework for adopting autonomous heavy vehicles in logistics transport forms part of the Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, approved by the Government of Dubai. The strategy aims to double the direct contribution of the land commercial and logistics transport sector to the emirate’s economy to AED 16.8 billion, increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75%, cut carbon emissions by 30%, and improve operational efficiency by 10%. It also seeks to regulate and govern the commercial transport sector by identifying innovative growth opportunities and ensuring its objectives are integrated into relevant legislation and policies.”
“Dubai is among the world’s most prepared cities to adopt autonomous transport, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, adoption of the latest international standards, state-of-the-art communication networks, and other enablers that facilitate the integration of smart vehicles. We look forward to the participation of establishments and companies operating in Dubai’s land commercial and logistics transport sector, along with representatives of leading global firms, in the initial trials of future mobility solutions that will advance the sector and enhance its competitiveness both regionally and internationally,” he concluded.
The framework roll-out will happen in two phases. The first phase identified key pillars, safety standards, and licensing procedures.
The second phase outlines five initial pilot routes covering Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal, Dubai Investments Park, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Some routes will operate with safety drivers, while others will be fully autonomous.
This initiative aligns with Dubai’s Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 and six specialised strategies, including traffic safety, self-driving transport, zero-emission public transport, asset management, investment, and digital strategies. It includes 17 projects designed to accelerate growth in the sector.
In parallel, RTA, in collaboration with TruKKer, launched the digital logistics platform “Logisty.” The platform enables on-demand booking and fleet management, connecting customers with commercial transport providers. It strengthens Dubai’s position as a regional logistics hub while improving efficiency, reliability, and the overall user experience.
