RTA rolls out sustainable Dubai taxi driver eco-friendly uniforms

RTA introduces breathable, wrinkle-free uniforms to improve journeys for all
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced new sustainable uniforms for taxi drivers as part of its commitment to driver wellbeing and environmental responsibility.
The redesigned uniforms use high-quality, eco-friendly fabrics that are breathable, lightweight and comfortable for long working hours. They are also wrinkle-free and stain-resistant, helping maintain a clean and professional appearance throughout the day.
RTA said the new uniforms support drivers’ health and hygiene while enhancing the overall passenger experience. The initiative also reflects Dubai’s broader vision for a sustainable and smart future, where comfort, efficiency and environmental awareness go hand in hand.
By improving practicality and durability, the uniforms aim to create a better working environment for drivers and offer passengers a more pleasant journey. The rollout comes as part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to upgrade public transport services across the emirate.
