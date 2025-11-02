GOLD/FOREX
Running late? Dubai Metro riders can now report delays on Google Maps

Commuters can see delays flagged by others, providing a crowdsourced view

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
The Dubai Metro has become lifeline of the city with record daily ridership
Dubai Metro commuters can now report delayed trains on Google Maps in real time, helping fellow passengers plan their journeys more efficiently.

The feature appears on Google Maps’ top bar next to the ‘Directions’ button and also when viewing a specific route. It currently covers the Red and Green Metro lines, including trains to Centrepoint, Expo, Creek, e&, and Life Pharmacy stations.

While there has been no official announcement, the feature appears to be part of a pilot or phased rollout.

Crowdsourced updates

To report a delay, users need to sign in to their Google account. The ‘Report delay’ option allows commuters to manually indicate if a train is running late. These user submissions may help improve real-time accuracy for others, offering a crowdsourced view of metro conditions. Delays reported by other users appear as alerts.

To confirm a delay report, tap Yes. If the train is no longer delayed, tap No. For uncertain situations, tap Not sure.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) already provides real-time updates on buses via Google Maps. The addition of user-reported metro delays marks a new step in enhancing transit information for the city’s commuters.

