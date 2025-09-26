RTA’s new deals to turn two Dubai areas into self-driving powerhouse

Al Tayer said the move reflects Dubai’s vision of becoming the “smartest city in the world” and strengthening its position as a global testbed for next-generation mobility technologies.

“The signing of these agreements underscores RTA’s commitment to supporting innovative solutions and adopting the latest international technologies that advance and enhance the ecosystem of sustainable and smart mobility in Dubai,” he noted at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.