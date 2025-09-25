WeRide–Deutsche Bahn wins Dh3.3 million in Dubai self-driving contest

Global innovators display self-driving breakthroughs at Dubai World Congress
A consortium comprising WeRide and Deutsche Bahn has clinched first place in the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, securing a prize of $900,000 (Dh3.3 million) for its innovative project that integrates a self-driving taxi with a self-driving bus.
The winners were announced at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The fourth cycle of the Challenge, held as part of Dubai’s push toward smart mobility, witnessed a strong global response, with participation requests surpassing the target by 170 per cent.
A total of five local and international consortia and companies qualified for the final stage of the competition, which carried prizes worth $3 million (Dh11 million). Of this, $1.2 million (Dh4.4 million) was awarded to the first and second place winners, while $1.8 million (Dh6.6 million) is earmarked to support the operation of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Zone.
Second place went to Zealous, a Singapore-based company, which presented a comprehensive self-driving transport solution. The project focused on transporting heavy goods between warehouses and offering autonomous last-mile logistics for cargo delivery, earning the team $300,000 (Dh1.1 million).
Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event attracted over 3,000 participants from across the globe, featuring more than 80 speakers, including senior officials, researchers, and experts in advanced self-driving technologies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox