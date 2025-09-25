WeRide–Deutsche Bahn wins Dh3.3 million in Dubai self-driving contest

A total of five local and international consortia and companies qualified for the final stage of the competition, which carried prizes worth $3 million (Dh11 million). Of this, $1.2 million (Dh4.4 million) was awarded to the first and second place winners, while $1.8 million (Dh6.6 million) is earmarked to support the operation of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Zone.