Sheikh Mohammed praised the RTA team but stressed that their mission continues
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the emirate has invested more than Dh175 billion in developing its infrastructure over the past 20 years, a commitment that has transformed Dubai into one of the world’s most advanced and connected cities.
Marking the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai’s investments extended beyond roads and transport systems to building “invaluable knowledge and expertise” in designing, managing, and executing infrastructure projects.
“Twenty years ago, we established the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. We invested more than Dh175 billion in road infrastructure. We invested in building a team. We invested in building invaluable knowledge and expertise in constructing and managing our infrastructure projects,” His Highness wrote on X.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the RTA team for its achievements but stressed that their mission continues. “Today, we are proud of our team. We tell them that the mission is not over, that the responsibility has doubled, and that transportation challenges are increasing with the city's exceptional growth. What lies ahead is more important than what has come before, because the momentum of development is linked to the smooth flow of people. There can be no complacency in this vital aspect of our development journey.”
