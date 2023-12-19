Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Ethmar Holding has signed a partnership and sales agreement with China’s EHang Holdings Limited – a leading urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform company – to advance the development of urban air transportation and smart city management in the UAE and MENA region.
As part of the agreement, Wings Logistics Hub plans to purchase up to 100 units of the EH216 series electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft from EHang and introduce the company’s eVTOL to the UAE. Wings Logistics Hub is the passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and logistics tech subsidiary of Technology Holding Company - the technology arm of EIH Ethmar International Holding.
The agreement was signed with EHang on Tuesday. The two companies will collaborate to facilitate local certification and operations of EHang’s EH216 series eVTOLs in the UAE. This includes the EH216-S, EH216-L, and EH216-F models, designed for passenger transportation, aerial logistics, and firefighting. Initial deliveries of the aircraft are set to commence in the first quarter of 2024.
Mohamed Al Dhaheri, board member of Wings Logistics Hub, said, “Introducing electric aviation to the UAE is anticipated to alleviate congestion with zero emissions and, consequently, attract significant foreign direct investment and generate thousands of jobs in the region over the next decade.”
EHang has also joined the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) Cluster in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), SAVI is dedicated to establishing Abu Dhabi as a critical hub for smart and autonomous vehicles.
Huazhi Hu, Founder, CEO and Chairman of EHang, stated, “We’re excited to share our involvement in the SAVI Cluster and our strategic alliance with Wings Logistics Hub and EIH as we broaden our reach in the UAE market.” “We aim to work with our local partner to enhance safe, intelligent, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility in this region,” said Hu.