Dubai: A new permit has been announced by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), which allows UAE residents who may have stayed outside the UAE for more than six months to re-enter the country.

ICP made an announcement on its smart services portal titled ‘Permits for staying outside UAE for over six months’, dated January 27. According to the ICP website, through this service, you can apply for a request to issue a permit if you have stayed outside the country for more than six months. However, to request for the permit to re-enter the UAE, a valid reason for staying outside the country should be provided.

Here are the details of the newly announced service.

Service requirements The ICP website provides the following requirements that should be kept in mind, before you apply for the service:

• The application must be submitted from outside the country.

• You can apply for this request after 180 days of staying outside the country.

• When the application is approved, you must enter the country within 30 days, starting from the approval date.

• A valid reason must be provided to justify being outside the country for more than 180 days.

• A fine of Dh100 will be charged for every 30 days or less spent outside the country.

Where can I apply for the service?

1. Online: ICP Smart Services website – icp.gov.ae or the ‘UAEICP’ smartphone application, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

2. ICP Customer Happiness Centres.

3. Typing centres registered with ICP.

How to apply for the permit online through the ICP website

1. Visit icp.gov.ae

2. Choose the ‘E-channel Services’ button, from the menu you will see at the bottom of the screen.

Image Credit: Screengrab: icp.gov.ae

3. Choose ‘Public services’.

Image Credit: Screengrab: icp.gov.ae

4. You will see a list of services offered under this category. Select the service named “Residency - All residence types - permits for staying outside UAE over 6 months - New request”.

5. Click on ‘Start service’.

Image Credit: Screengrab: icp.gov.ae

6. Fill out the form with the following details:

a. Your full name in English (the system will automatically fill in the next field, which requires your name to be entered in Arabic).

b. Mobile number (this can be a number issued outside the UAE as well).

c. Email address

d. Preferred language – English or Arabic.

e. Sponsor’s information – here you need to enter the ID number and passport number of the individual or organisation sponsoring your UAE residence visa.

f. Next, enter your details – Emirates ID number, full name, current nationality, gender, date of birth and reason for staying outside the UAE for more than six months.

g. Finally, you need to enter your passport details – passport number, issue date, expiry date and the country that has issued it.

7. Click on ‘Next’.

8. You will then be asked to attach the necessary documents supporting your request for the permit to be issued. This may include proof of the reason for staying outside the country for more than six months. The ICP website states that the mandatory and optional documents may vary depending on the data entered in the application.

9. Complete the fee payment, through a credit or debit card. The ICP website provides the following breakdown of service fees:

a. E-services fees - Dh28

b. ICP fees – Dh22

c. Smart Services Fee – Dh100

However, the website also advises applicants to note that the service fees may vary depending on the data entered in the application.

10. Your application will then be submitted. According to the ICP, online applications will be processed within 48 hours of submission.

11. Once approved, you will receive the permit via email, on the address you have provided in the form.

Why your application may be rejected The ICP website also provides the following terms and conditions:

• The application will be automatically cancelled after 30 days, in case the application is returned due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

• The application will be canceled if it is returned three times due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

• Issuance fees are refunded only if the application was rejected by ICP.

• All terms and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.