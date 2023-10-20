Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has said that extension of UAE visit visas will be only one-time, for a period of 30 days only, in exchange for a fee of Dh750.

An official source confirmed to Gulf News that holders of a visa to visit a relative or friend in the UAE, whether for 30, 60, or 90 days, for one or several trips, are now entitled to extend it for a period of 30 days only, against a fee of Dh750. The source said the decision to extend a one-time visit visa for 30 days only was issued several weeks ago and is being implemented in accordance with a decision issued by the UAE Cabinet.

The authority allows visiting foreigners the possibility of extending the visa according to the specified period (30 days and one time only), through smart channels via the smart application “UAEICP”.

The source indicated that the documents required to benefit from the service include the original entry permit and a personal colour photo.

Approved standards

According to the authority, extending the visa requires the presence of the sponsored person inside the country, and the validity of the passport when submitting the service application must not be less than six months, and the value of the visa fees to visit a relative or friend for a period of 30 days and for one time only is Dh750, which includes Dh500 issuance fee and Dh100 for the application, Dh100 smart services fee and Dh50 for insurance and authority fee.

The authority has stated on its website that there are several conditions for issuing a visa to visit a relative or friend, including that the visitor be a relative or friend of a citizen or foreigner residing in the country in accordance with the provisions determined by the authority, attaching proof of kinship and justifications for the visit, and fulfilling the financial guarantee determined according to the purpose.

The authority has said that once you choose the service for issuing a visit visa for a relative or friend through the application according to its duration, all the data of the individual hosted in the country appears automatically, and all he has to do is complete the steps of submitting the application and entering the identification data of the sponsored person benefiting from the service, then attaching the required documents and paying the prescribed fees for issuing the visa.

The authority added that the application will be rejected electronically after 30 days if the application is returned due to deficiencies in the data or failure to complete the required documents. The application will also be rejected if it is returned three times due to deficiencies in the data or failure to complete the required documents.

The authority pointed out that fees are refunded via credit card within a period not exceeding six months from the date of submitting the application, or they are refunded through the procedures used to recover fees via a check or bank transfer - for banks located within the country only - and within a period not exceeding five years.