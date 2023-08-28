1 of 45
Over 1.2 million students head back to classrooms across the UAE for the start of the new school term.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Parents are being granted three hours off from their work to drop their children to school and ensure their safe return home on the first day of school.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
During the first week of the new school year, parents with younger children, or those with children attending nurseries or kindergartens can avail flexible working hours.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at the British School Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at the British School Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at the British School Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at the British School Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at the British School Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Students return after summer vacation at Sunmarke School
Pictures from GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah.
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Pictures from GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah.
Pictures from GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah.
Pictures from GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Wales International School.
Students return after summer vacation at Indian High School.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at Indian High School.
Students return after summer vacation at Indian High School.
Students return after summer vacation at Indian High School.
Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The UAE has put a plan in place to ensure a seamless back to school for students and parents alike on the first day of school for the new academic year.
Image Credit: Virdendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sharjah police officers helping students and parents cross the road on the first day of school after summer vacation
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Students on the first day of school after summer vacations at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.
Sharjah police officers helping students and parents cross the road on the first day of school after summer vacation
Students return after summer vacation at English Language Private School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Students return after summer vacation at English Language Private School in Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at English Language Private School in Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at English Language Private School in Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at English Language Private School in Dubai.
Students return after summer vacation at Pakistan Education Academy in Oud Metha.
Students return after summer vacation at Pakistan Education Academy in Oud Metha.
