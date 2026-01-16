GOLD/FOREX
Etihad cancels, delays flights to Pakistan amid poor weather

Karachi services also affected as poor weather disrupts Etihad operations

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Travellers flying between the UAE and Pakistan are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has cancelled and delayed several flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan due to adverse weather conditions in Lahore and Karachi, affecting passengers travelling on January 15, 16 and 17.

The airline confirmed that flight EY284 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore on January 16 and the return flight EY285 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi on January 17 have been cancelled due to poor weather in Lahore.

In addition, EY284 on January 15 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore was delayed, and as a result, the return service EY285 on January 16 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi was also delayed.

Etihad also said that flight EY299 from Karachi to Abu Dhabi on January 15 was delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Karachi.

Pakistan has been witnessing a cold spell, with northern and hilly areas experiencing freezing temperatures, while the country’s plains and southern cities have faced chilly nights and foggy mornings.

What passengers should do

Etihad has advised all affected travellers to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting etihad.com/contactme, so they can receive real-time updates via SMS or email.

Passengers who need to change their bookings or have questions can contact Etihad through its local phone numbers, live chat or social media channels.

The airline said the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew remain its “number one priority” and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays.

Travellers flying between the UAE and Pakistan are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journeys as weather-related disruptions may continue.

