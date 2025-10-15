GOLD/FOREX
Soon, flydubai to serve free meals, entertainment to Economy Class passengers

Dubai carrier to expand fleet to 98 aircraft by year-end as it prepares for network growth

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The Dubai carrier is investing heavily to elevate its overall customer experience and announces onboard product enhancements for its Economy Class passengers.
flydubai

Dubai: Dubai airline flydubai has unveiled major Economy Class upgrades ahead of the Dubai Airshow next month.

flydubai has announced it will include complimentary meals and inflight entertainment across all Economy Class fares from November 2025, marking a significant shift in the carrier’s business model.

"Redefining the Economy Class offering across all flights represents a significant evolution in our business model, offering customers a more elevated and convenient travel journey," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai.

The enhanced offering includes access to more than 1,000 films spanning Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and international cinema, alongside TV shows from HBO Max, BBC Kids and Cartoon Network. Passengers will also enjoy interactive games, over 700 music albums and podcast episodes.

More to follow....

