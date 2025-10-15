Dubai carrier to expand fleet to 98 aircraft by year-end as it prepares for network growth
Dubai: Dubai airline flydubai has unveiled major Economy Class upgrades ahead of the Dubai Airshow next month.
flydubai has announced it will include complimentary meals and inflight entertainment across all Economy Class fares from November 2025, marking a significant shift in the carrier’s business model.
"Redefining the Economy Class offering across all flights represents a significant evolution in our business model, offering customers a more elevated and convenient travel journey," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai.
The enhanced offering includes access to more than 1,000 films spanning Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and international cinema, alongside TV shows from HBO Max, BBC Kids and Cartoon Network. Passengers will also enjoy interactive games, over 700 music albums and podcast episodes.
More to follow....
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox