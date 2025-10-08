Aviation history could be made this year with approvals underway for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to participate in the flying display for the first time at any major airshow. “Approvals and regulations are everything—it is underway for us to hope to have a world first in terms of eVTOL taking part in the actual flying display,” Hawes said.

Aircraft from manufacturers including Archer, Joby, and AutoFlight will be showcased, representing the future of urban air mobility.