World's largest aerospace event features first-ever drone show, Mark Ronson performance
Dubai: The biennial Dubai Airshow 2025 is poised to be the largest edition yet, with over 148,000 visitors from 98 countries and more than 200 aircraft on display from November 17 to 21.
But beyond the $101 billion (approx value of deals made last year) in deals expected, organisers have unveiled an exciting line-up of public and industry events that promise to make this year’s show unforgettable.
“The future of flight is no longer a distant vision. It is taking shape now. It's right here, and it’s taking place at Dubai Airshow in November," said Tim Hawes, Managing Director at Informa, organisers of the event.
Here are the top events you won’t want to miss:
Kick off the airshow week with something truly unique – a five-kilometre run around the static aircraft display on Sunday morning, November 16, before the show officially opens.
“This is a first glance of all the aircraft that will be positioned, and a very unique opportunity to be part of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge,” Hawes explained.
Runners will jog past over 200 aircraft, including commercial jets, military fighters, and cutting-edge eVTOL vehicles, making it arguably the most scenic 5K in the UAE.
New for 2025, the airshow is extending its hours on Tuesday evening until 9 pm for a special ‘After Dark’ experience that culminates in the venue’s first-ever drone show. “Guests, exhibitors—everyone will be able to stay back, avoid the traffic, and enjoy networking and evening entertainment at the airshow site," said Hawes.
The evening will feature multiple food outlets and entertainment before the sky lights up with a choreographed drone display – a first for any edition of Dubai Airshow.
Before the business gets underway, a Monday evening international reception will take place at Skydive Dubai, set against the backdrop of Dubai Marina.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city... for those coming into the UAE or Dubai for the first time, getting to see some of the fantastic sites we have on offer," Hawes noted.
The Thursday evening gala dinner has become legendary in aviation circles, and this year’s line-up doesn’t disappoint. Grammy-winning producer and DJ Mark Ronson will perform alongside chart-topping singer Teddy Swims.
“The gala dinner really is one of the highlights of Dubai Airshow week, and something that no other show around the world is able to deliver, certainly at the standard and level of this one,” Hawes said.
Aviation history could be made this year with approvals underway for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to participate in the flying display for the first time at any major airshow. “Approvals and regulations are everything—it is underway for us to hope to have a world first in terms of eVTOL taking part in the actual flying display,” Hawes said.
Aircraft from manufacturers including Archer, Joby, and AutoFlight will be showcased, representing the future of urban air mobility.
New additions for 2025 include a Wellness Zone, in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, offering health check-ups and sensory experiences, and the Aerospace Executive Club, which brings together 100 global CEOs on Tuesday morning.
With the show expanding by 35 per cent compared to 2023 and featuring 1,500 exhibitors across defence, space, and commercial aviation, Dubai Airshow 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable week for industry professionals and aviation fans alike.
Dubai Airshow 2025 will take place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central.
