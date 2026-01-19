City of dreams

Laraya, originally from Brazil, moved to Dubai 15 years ago to work in hospitality. “This is the city I’ve lived in the longest in my life,” she says. “I love Dubai because it’s tolerant, modern, and if you work hard, you have an opportunity to grow.”

Dubai’s location also mattered. “It’s so central that we can be pretty much anywhere in the world in just a few hours,” said Laraya. The journey to Dubai was her first experience on a Middle Eastern airline – Emirates, and she expected to endure it with medication.

Instead, she forgot to take the pills.

“I walked into the aircraft, and I was impressed,” she says. “The stars in the ceiling, the warmth, the service. I was flying economy, and I remember thinking, ‘What is this?’”

For the first time since the crash, she slept peacefully on a flight. “I fell asleep naturally. That had never happened before.”

While it didn’t erase her fear overnight, it planted the seed.