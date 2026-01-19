GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates increases Manila flights with new weekly services

Extra Emirates flights to Manila will improve travel and cargo links from April 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada, United States, as well as the late morning European departures including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.
The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada, United States, as well as the late morning European departures including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates is expanding its Dubai-Manila route with four additional weekly flights starting April 2, 2026, strengthening travel options for residents, overseas Filipino workers, and business travellers between the UAE and the Philippines.

The new flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight EK330 will leave Dubai at 12:45 and land in Manila at 1:25 the next day. The return service, EK331, departs Manila at 3:25 and arrives in Dubai at 8:25.

This expansion takes Emirates’ total weekly flights to the Philippines from 28 to 34, marking another step in the airline’s long-standing commitment to the country.

Larger aircraft and more seats

The route will be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER. The aircraft offers 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat Business Class seats, and 304 seats in Economy, giving passengers more availability across fare classes.

The added flights are expected to ease peak-season demand and improve connectivity for travellers heading to Europe, North America and the Middle East via Dubai.

With the additional services, passengers flying from Manila will benefit from shorter connection times to destinations in Canada, the US and several European cities including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens.

Emirates said the new schedule is designed to support the large Filipino community living and working in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, the US, Kuwait, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.

Travellers on the Dubai-Manila route will continue to receive Emirates’ standard long-haul offering, including regionally-inspired meals and the airline’s ice entertainment platform with over 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, including Tagalog.

More cargo capacity

Each Boeing 777-300ER can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in its bellyhold, even with a full passenger load. By adding four more weekly flights, Emirates will increase cargo capacity between Dubai and Manila, helping boost trade and logistics between the UAE, the Philippines, Europe, the US and the Indian subcontinent.

The announcement comes shortly after the UAE and the Philippines signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Over 30 years of service to the Philippines

Emirates began flying to Manila in 1990 and later added services to Cebu and Clark. Through its partnership with Philippine Airlines, the airline also connects passengers to several domestic destinations within the Philippines with through-check baggage services.

Last year, Emirates opened its first Emirates World Store in Southeast Asia, located in central Manila, allowing customers to explore Emirates’ cabin products and travel accessories.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A handout photograph released by Egypt’s State Information Service shows Ali Shaath (centre), head of the new Palestinian technocratic committee for administering the Gaza Strip, posing with its members during the inaugural meeting of 'National Committee for the Administration of Gaza' (NCAG), in Cairo on January 18, 2026.

Who has been invited to be on Trump’s Gaza boards?

2m read
The declaration was signed by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and UAE Minister of State Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri.

UAE joins US-led Pax Silica alliance: Why it matters

4m read
UAE calls for protection of diplomatic buildings

UAE calls for protection of diplomatic buildings

1m read
In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Thursday (December 18), Philippine aviation authorities stated that flights are prohibited within the airspace around Mayon from the surface up to 11,000 feet until 9 a.m. on Friday, December 19. A close-up photograph of the summit of Mayon (taken December 10, 2025), shows that new spines of dark lava extruded from the volcano’s summit lava dome.

Philippines: Flight ban near Mayon Volcano declared

2m read