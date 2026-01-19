Emirates increases Manila flights with new weekly services

Extra Emirates flights to Manila will improve travel and cargo links from April 2026
Dubai: Emirates is expanding its Dubai-Manila route with four additional weekly flights starting April 2, 2026, strengthening travel options for residents, overseas Filipino workers, and business travellers between the UAE and the Philippines.
The new flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight EK330 will leave Dubai at 12:45 and land in Manila at 1:25 the next day. The return service, EK331, departs Manila at 3:25 and arrives in Dubai at 8:25.
This expansion takes Emirates’ total weekly flights to the Philippines from 28 to 34, marking another step in the airline’s long-standing commitment to the country.
The route will be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER. The aircraft offers 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat Business Class seats, and 304 seats in Economy, giving passengers more availability across fare classes.
The added flights are expected to ease peak-season demand and improve connectivity for travellers heading to Europe, North America and the Middle East via Dubai.
With the additional services, passengers flying from Manila will benefit from shorter connection times to destinations in Canada, the US and several European cities including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens.
Emirates said the new schedule is designed to support the large Filipino community living and working in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, the US, Kuwait, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.
Travellers on the Dubai-Manila route will continue to receive Emirates’ standard long-haul offering, including regionally-inspired meals and the airline’s ice entertainment platform with over 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, including Tagalog.
Each Boeing 777-300ER can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in its bellyhold, even with a full passenger load. By adding four more weekly flights, Emirates will increase cargo capacity between Dubai and Manila, helping boost trade and logistics between the UAE, the Philippines, Europe, the US and the Indian subcontinent.
The announcement comes shortly after the UAE and the Philippines signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Emirates began flying to Manila in 1990 and later added services to Cebu and Clark. Through its partnership with Philippine Airlines, the airline also connects passengers to several domestic destinations within the Philippines with through-check baggage services.
Last year, Emirates opened its first Emirates World Store in Southeast Asia, located in central Manila, allowing customers to explore Emirates’ cabin products and travel accessories.
