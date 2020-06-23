1 of 15
The UAE Air Force's aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, performed in the skies over a number of the country's hospitals for three days from June 21, in an initiative of appreciation by the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces for the nation's medical teams and staff. Above: Staff at the Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai celebrate as Al Fursan team fly over the hospital.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The initiative translates a message of gratitude by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has many a time appreciated the fundamental role played by the nation's doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative and technical staff, who are working round the clock under tough circumstances to ensure public safety and health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Above: Staff of Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai celebrates as Al Fursan team fly over the hospital.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Al Fursan's aerobatic display in progress above Shaikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Staff of Shaikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman wait for their performance.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Al Fursan team perform over Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The aerobatic display above Shaikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Staff at Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai celebrate.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The UAE Air Force's aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, seen in the skies over the Burj Al Arab, Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Al Fursan team perform above Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News