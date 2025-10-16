SKMC partners with Cincinnati Children's to transform Abu Dhabi into a pediatric medicine hub

SKMC affirmed that the agreement is the result of long-standing cooperation and a cornerstone of the PureHealth and SEHA vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global reference in healthcare through the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Pediatrics. The project aims to deliver best-in-class care in the UAE and the Middle East, adopting international best practices in pediatric subspecialties including cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, and organ transplantation. By integrating SKMC’s clinical expertise with the global experience of Cincinnati Children’s, the partnership will elevate the standards of care, innovation, continuous learning, and sustainable improvement.