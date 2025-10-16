SKMC partners with Cincinnati Children's to transform Abu Dhabi into a pediatric medicine hub

World-class facility for cardiac, neurosurgical, oncology and organ transplant care
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) – part of “SEHA” – has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in the United States, paving the way for Abu Dhabi to become a leading regional hub for advanced pediatric medicine. The collaboration will enable the exchange of expertise in highly specialized disciplines and provide world-class healthcare locally, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad.
SKMC affirmed that the agreement is the result of long-standing cooperation and a cornerstone of the PureHealth and SEHA vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global reference in healthcare through the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Pediatrics. The project aims to deliver best-in-class care in the UAE and the Middle East, adopting international best practices in pediatric subspecialties including cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, and organ transplantation. By integrating SKMC’s clinical expertise with the global experience of Cincinnati Children’s, the partnership will elevate the standards of care, innovation, continuous learning, and sustainable improvement.
In a media statement, Dr. Mohammed Al Saiari, Acting Executive Medical Director at SKMC, said:
“This partnership with Cincinnati Children’s aligns with our long-term strategic vision in pediatric medicine. Our goal has always been to deliver world-class healthcare that meets the growing needs of our community. Partnering with one of the world’s leading pediatric institutions directly supports our strategy to advance specialized care, reduce reliance on treatment abroad, and cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for pediatric medicine. This collaboration is a cornerstone in our journey toward building a sustainable, internationally recognized healthcare system.”
Dr. Al Saiari emphasized the importance of establishing a Center of Excellence in Pediatrics for the UAE’s global healthcare position, noting that the center is a strategic initiative reflecting the nation’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the health sector.
Dr. Daniel von Allmen, Regional President at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, said:
“Our vision is to lead global efforts to improve children’s health—a mission we pursue worldwide. Through our partnership with SKMC and PureHealth, we have found a collaborator whose ambitions closely align with ours. We are very excited to work together on innovation, with the core goal of delivering world-class, highly specialized care to every child, in every situation.”
He added: “As a leading institution, our goal is to be at the forefront of improving pediatric health. This partnership with the SKMC and PureHealth team significantly supports that ambition. We have found a partner that shares our values, our initiatives, and our commitment to innovation and outstanding pediatric care.”
Dr. Asma Al Nuaimi, Deputy Executive Medical Director at SKMC, said the partnership with Cincinnati Children’s will enhance integration between supportive health services and pediatric subspecialty care within the medical city.
“We have successfully incorporated supportive services into the pediatric specialty care pathway, leading to improved quality of life for children with complex and chronic conditions in line with global standards,” she noted.
Dr. Al Nuaimi added that building local capabilities through training and knowledge exchange is one of the project’s key achievements, enabling the transfer of expertise from Cincinnati specialists to local teams.
“As a result of this collaboration, SKMC is now able to provide advanced pediatric care within Abu Dhabi, including minimally invasive surgeries and acute care services, thereby strengthening community trust and reaffirming our ability to deliver world-class healthcare.”
Abbas Al Hassan, Medical Director at SKMC, said:
“Through this partnership with Cincinnati Children’s and the enhancement of our pediatric clinical capabilities, SKMC has solidified its position as a Center of Excellence in pediatric cardiac care, offering advanced treatments for congenital heart diseases and related complications.”
He added that Cincinnati Children’s is among the world’s top institutions in cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, and organ transplantation, ensuring the adoption of best international practices within the SKMC system and further raising the quality of care.
“The expected impact of this collaboration on the UAE’s healthcare system is a core element of PureHealth’s vision to make Abu Dhabi a global benchmark in healthcare excellence. It will help develop national talent through training and knowledge exchange, strengthen research and innovation in pediatric medicine, and improve access to specialty care—especially for complex cases such as cancer, kidney diseases, and metabolic disorders.”
As part of the partnership, more than 25 consultant physicians from Cincinnati Children’s will visit SKMC to support medical collaboration and expertise exchange. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s national goals of building a sustainable, resilient healthcare system that delivers world-class services locally.
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City is a leading medical city in the UAE and the largest medical education center in Abu Dhabi. It houses 441 beds and 16 specialized outpatient clinics and has achieved numerous milestones, including establishing the UAE’s first and most comprehensive kidney transplant center—the only facility providing pediatric kidney transplants in Abu Dhabi.
SKMC also hosts the largest pediatric cardiology program in the country and the only pediatric cardiac surgery program in the Emirate. As the largest pediatric medical center in the UAE, it offers unique subspecialties such as pediatric hematology and oncology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric metabolic disorders, and minimally invasive pediatric surgery. It is also home to the nation’s largest pediatric intensive care unit and the largest dedicated pediatric emergency department.
