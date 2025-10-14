Burjeel Medical City pioneers regional model for rare and genetic disorders

Under Prof. Khaled Musallam leadership, the Center for Research on Rare Blood Disorders (CR-RBD) was also established and swiftly evolved to one of the most impactful research hubs for thalassemia globally. It has conducted global clinical trials that resulted in new disease-modifying therapies that can lessen the burden of anemia and transfusion requirement in thalassemia, giving patients in the UAE access to innovative treatments, once only available abroad.