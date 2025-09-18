UAE Emirates Asteroid Mission advances to assembly

UAE Space Agency rolls out 2025 space economy survey
This was revealed to Gulf News by Salem bin Butti Al Qubaisi as he launched the UAE Space Agency's 2025 Space Economy Survey.
The Emirates Asteroid Mission will unlock the secrets of ancient asteroids, examining their makeup, structure, and temperatures to reveal how they’ve evolved over billions of years. Al Qubaisi stated “Structural testing is currently underway. This development phase will continue over the next two years, followed by testing before the planned launch in 2028. Progress is steady, and we are on track.”
The survey is an initiative designed to measure and track the contribution of the country’s space sector to the national economy. Conducted annually since 2018, the survey is a key tool for understanding growth trends and shaping the UAE’s long-term space strategy.
The results of the survey are published each year on the agency’s official website. Al Qubaisi explained that the survey plays a critical role in providing transparency to the public.
“The key message we want to pass along is that this survey gives a clear indication to the public on the status of the UAE’s space economy. Each year, we build on lessons learned, and this time we strengthened engagement with the private sector and coordinated with census departments across the Emirates to capture more detailed economic data,” he said.
The survey is more than a reporting tool, it shapes the future direction of the UAE’s space industry.
“This survey is one of the main tools we use to build our policies and strategies,” Al Qubaisi noted. “It aligns with the UAE’s Strategy 2031, which focuses on strengthening the private sector and building a sustainable space economy. The survey helps us ensure we are on track to meet these national targets.”
Reflecting global trends, Al Qubaisi highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI). The agency has already begun integrating AI into research and operations.
“Earlier this year, we organized a hackathon where most of the projects used AI tools. We continue to encourage our partners, academia, and R&D institutions to leverage AI to make our work more efficient and impactful,” Al Qubaisi said.
Engaging and inspiring the next generation of Emiratis is a central part of the UAE’s space strategy. National programs, such as the astronaut program, have helped shape a strong culture of ambition and innovation among youth.
“This is not just about the UAE Space Agency, but a collective effort across the country,” Al Qubaisi emphasized. “Our national programs and campaigns in academia have had a strong impact, and the visibility of the UAE’s space ambitions continues to inspire the next generation.”
