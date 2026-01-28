Hero Cosmetics debuts in the Middle East with UAE and KSA launch

America’s top acne patch brand launches Hero Mighty Patch with Noor Stars in Middle East
Dubai: Hero Cosmetics, the award-winning skincare brand behind Hero Mighty Patch, America’s #1 acne patch, officially launches in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with expansion plans across key GCC markets.
Renowned for redefining acne care through simplicity, efficacy, and inclusivity, Hero Cosmetics introduces Hero Mighty Patch to the region following extensive regional market research that revealed exceptional brand likeability, trust, and emotional resonance among consumers. The findings reinforced the brand’s decision to enter the market with a fully localized approach that is crafted specifically for regional needs, and preferences.
As part of the launch, Hero Cosmetics proudly announces Noor Stars as its Middle East Brand Ambassador. One of the region’s most influential digital creators, Noor Stars represents a natural and authentic extension of the brand’s mission to normalise real skin and empower confidence.
“I’ve been a loyal user of Hero Mighty Patch for over two years, buying it while I am traveling because it simply works for my skin,” said Noor Stars. “To finally see a brand I genuinely trust launch in the Middle East - designed for our regional needs - makes this partnership incredibly personal and meaningful to me.”
Hero Mighty Patch enters the UAE as a medical-grade acne patch approved by the UAE Ministry of Health, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to safety, efficacy, and regulatory excellence. Furthermore, all products feature dual-language packaging in both English and Arabic, underscoring Hero’s dedication to cultural relevance and accessibility across the region.
“This launch represents far more than geographic expansion - it’s a statement of intent,” said Alexandra Michelle, CEO of Savvy Marketers. “Every element - from market research to creative execution - was built specifically for the Middle East consumer. Hero Mighty Patch is arriving not as a global import, but as a brand that truly understands and respects this market.”
Beloved by millions, Hero Mighty Patch has sold over one billion patches in the United States alone, with one patch sold every second, securing its position as the most trusted and beloved acne patch brand in America.
Designed to visibly flatten blemishes overnight while protecting the skin barrier, Hero Mighty Patch has become a global staple for effective, no-nonsense skincare. A brand that shows consumers authentically making them feel more confident and empowered in their own skin without acne or blemishes getting in the way.
The launch is supported by a region-exclusive campaign, conceptualised, produced, and executed entirely with local talent. The campaign was created by Savvy Marketers, global marketing partner to parent company Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and Areen Middle East, LLC, directed by Luis Gerard, and produced by VIP Films, ensuring world-class storytelling with authentic regional relevance.
“Our research clearly showed that the consumers deeply connect with Hero’s honest, results-driven approach,” said Mohammed Ali, Vice Chairman of Areen Middle East, LLC, the exclusive distributor of Hero Cosmetics in the Middle East. “Bringing Hero Mighty Patch to this region - properly localised and medically approved - was a natural next step.”
Hero Mighty Patch will be available at major retailers across the UAE, including all major retailers, both online and in-store. Expansion into KSA and other GCC markets will follow.
With this launch, Hero Cosmetics sets out to redefine acne care in the Middle East, championing real skin, real solutions, and real confidence - without filters.
To mark the regional debut, Hero Cosmetics will host an official brand launch event on January 28th at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Dubai, bringing together leading media, content creators, and retail partners for an immersive introduction to the brand and its category-defining approach to acne care.
