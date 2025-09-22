Vengaboys live in Abu Dhabi 2025: 90s party hits return to Yas Marina

Since their global comeback in 2009, the Vengaboys have been unstoppable
Get ready to party like it’s 1999… again! Known for their multi-platinum hits—“Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”, We Like to Party!, We’re Going to Ibiza! “Uncle John from Jamaica” and “Shalala Lala—the Vengaboys are bringing the ultimate feel-good vibes to Abu Dhabi. With over 500 million YouTube views, 3.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, and a history of sold-out shows worldwide, this iconic group is set to turn the Yas Marina nightlife into one massive dance floor.
Since their global comeback in 2009, the Vengaboys have been unstoppable, performing 150+ shows annually, delivering fun costumes, visuals, and infectious party anthems that transport fans straight back to the wildest 90s and 2000s dance floors. And now, for the first time in years, Abu Dhabi gets a taste of this electrifying live experience at the brand-new Bla Bla Bar. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans won’t want to miss this blast from the past.
Event details
• Date: Friday, 24 October 2025
• Time: Doors open at 6 PM (warm-up acts included)
• Venue: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
• General admission: Dh300
• Table reservations: Minimum spend Dh500 per person
• Dress code: ’90s Baby
