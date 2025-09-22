Vengaboys live in Abu Dhabi 2025: 90s party hits return to Yas Marina

Since their global comeback in 2009, the Vengaboys have been unstoppable, performing 150+ shows annually, delivering fun costumes, visuals, and infectious party anthems that transport fans straight back to the wildest 90s and 2000s dance floors. And now, for the first time in years, Abu Dhabi gets a taste of this electrifying live experience at the brand-new Bla Bla Bar. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans won’t want to miss this blast from the past.