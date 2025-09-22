GOLD/FOREX
Vengaboys live in Abu Dhabi 2025: 90s party hits return to Yas Marina

Since their global comeback in 2009, the Vengaboys have been unstoppable

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
For the first time in years, Abu Dhabi gets a taste of the live experience at the brand-new Bla Bla Bar. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans won’t want to miss this blast from the past.
Get ready to party like it’s 1999… again! Known for their multi-platinum hits—“Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”, We Like to Party!, We’re Going to Ibiza! “Uncle John from Jamaica” and “Shalala Lala—the Vengaboys are bringing the ultimate feel-good vibes to Abu Dhabi. With over 500 million YouTube views, 3.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, and a history of sold-out shows worldwide, this iconic group is set to turn the Yas Marina nightlife into one massive dance floor.

Since their global comeback in 2009, the Vengaboys have been unstoppable, performing 150+ shows annually, delivering fun costumes, visuals, and infectious party anthems that transport fans straight back to the wildest 90s and 2000s dance floors. And now, for the first time in years, Abu Dhabi gets a taste of this electrifying live experience at the brand-new Bla Bla Bar. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans won’t want to miss this blast from the past.

Event details
Date: Friday, 24 October 2025
Time: Doors open at 6 PM (warm-up acts included)
Venue: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
General admission: Dh300
Table reservations: Minimum spend Dh500 per person
Dress code: ’90s Baby

