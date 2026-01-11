India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in first ODI

Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive 300/8, built around a solid top-order effort and a powerful knock from Daryl Mitchell. Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls laid a strong foundation with a 117-run stand, reaching fifty in 10.1 overs and bringing up the 100-run mark in 19.5 overs. Nicholls was the first to fall after scoring 62 off 69 balls, including eight fours, dismissed by Harshit Rana. Rana struck again soon after to remove Conway, who made 56 off 67 balls with six fours and a six. Will Young was then sent back for 12 by Mohammed Siraj.

After Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal for 26, skipper Shubman Gill joined Kohli in the middle. The duo stitched together an impressive 118-run stand for the second wicket before Gill was dismissed for 56 off 72 deliveries. Kohli then added 77 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed a fluent 49 off 47 balls, before Kohli’s departure triggered a brief wobble in the Indian innings.

Chasing a challenging target of 301, India were anchored by Virat Kohli, who once again underlined his class with a composed 93 off 91 balls. The former captain, however, was unfortunate to miss out on a century. Kohli played a pivotal role in the chase, forging two crucial partnerships that turned the game in India’s favour.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.