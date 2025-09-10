Asia Cup 2025: India and UAE cricket fans unite in festive spirit at Dubai stadium

The India vs UAE clash at the Asia Cup 2025 brought the Dubai International Cricket Stadium alive with colour, energy, and celebration. Cricket lovers from both nations filled the stands, making the match an actual festival of sport.Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fans began streaming in hours before the first ball, many wearing team jerseys, waving flags, and chanting in support of their sides.
Fans arrive to watch India playing against UAE in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Wednesday.
Families, students, and groups of friends from across the UAE and India turned the venue into a vibrant gathering that reflected the deep love for cricket shared across the region.
For the UAE team, playing against cricketing giants India was a moment of pride. At the same time, Indian supporters brought unmatched energy, turning sections of the stadium blue.
