GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Asia Cup 2025: India and UAE cricket fans unite in festive spirit at Dubai stadium

Fans arrived hours early, in jerseys and waving flags, to cheer ahead of the first ball

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
The India vs UAE clash at the Asia Cup 2025 brought the Dubai International Cricket Stadium alive with colour, energy, and celebration. Cricket lovers from both nations filled the stands, making the match an actual festival of sport.
The India vs UAE clash at the Asia Cup 2025 brought the Dubai International Cricket Stadium alive with colour, energy, and celebration. Cricket lovers from both nations filled the stands, making the match an actual festival of sport.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/12
Fans began streaming in hours before the first ball, many wearing team jerseys, waving flags, and chanting in support of their sides.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/12
Fans arrive to watch India playing against UAE in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Wednesday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/12
Families, students, and groups of friends from across the UAE and India turned the venue into a vibrant gathering that reflected the deep love for cricket shared across the region.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/12
For the UAE team, playing against cricketing giants India was a moment of pride. At the same time, Indian supporters brought unmatched energy, turning sections of the stadium blue.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/12
Fans arrive to watch India playing against UAE in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Wednesday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12/12
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
Asia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sunil Gavaskar holds the Asia Cup as Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri look on at the Sharjah cricket stadium in 1984.

Recalling the first Asia Cup with Gavaskar and Khanna

3m read
Indian players Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav during a training session ahead of their first Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International cricket stadium.

Asia Cup 2025: India gears up at Dubai stadium

2m read
Established in the early 1980s, Sharjah Cricket Stadium quickly became a pioneer in the region, being the first to introduce electronic scoreboards and later installing floodlights in 2002 to host day-night matches. Over four decades later, in 2025, the venue continues to thrive as a global cricket hub

Look: Sharjah stadium's cricketing glory over the years

2m read
Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.

India-Pakistan Asia Cup ticket sales go live today

2m read