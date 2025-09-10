Guided by his mentor Yuvraj Singh, the 25-year-old has earned a reputation for clearing boundaries from the first ball, with a bat swing that leaves bowlers little margin for error. His boyish looks mask a hitter known for brute power and clean striking.

Since October 2023, when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kicked off, Abhishek has been India’s leading run-scorer in T20s. In 66 matches, he has piled up 2,332 runs at an average of 36.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 198.29. His tally includes six centuries and 12 fifties, with a best of 141.

Dubai: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma heads into the Asia Cup as the most destructive batter in T20 cricket over the past year, combining power with consistency to emerge as a cornerstone of India’s new aggressive approach in the shortest format.

Abhishek endured a poor start to the 2025 IPL before roaring back with a blistering 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings, featuring 14 fours and 10 sixes. He followed it up with two more half-centuries and several quick starts, finishing with 439 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 193.39. Despite his efforts, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in the bottom half of the table.

The left-hander’s approach is simple: dominate the powerplay or perish trying. While this comes with the risk of inconsistency, his ability to dismantle attacks in minutes makes him a match-winner.

For India, Abhishek has featured in 17 T20Is, scoring 535 runs in 16 innings at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84. He already has two hundreds and two fifties in international colours. His standout knock remains a breathtaking 135 off 54 balls against England, a display that underlined his ability to take down even the strongest bowling attacks.

Abhishek also impressed in the 2024/25 ACC Emerging Teams Cup for India A, scoring 134 runs in four innings at a strike rate above 200. His 50 against the UAE and a cameo against Pakistan were key to India’s semi-final run.

Earlier, in the 2023/24 edition, he enjoyed his finest domestic run, hammering 485 runs in 10 matches at 48.50 and a strike rate of 192.50, including two hundreds and three fifties. His form was central to Punjab’s title triumph.

In the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhishek scored 255 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 216.10, with a top score of 106*. Though Punjab failed to make the knockouts, his aggressive stroke play again stood out.

As India prepare for the Asia Cup, his ability to dictate terms at the top could set the tone for their campaign. For fans, watching Abhishek launch the ball into the stands has already become one of modern T20 cricket’s defining sights.

His six centuries since October 2023 underline that he is not merely an aggressor but a batter capable of sustaining dominance deep into an innings.

The 2024 IPL season cemented Abhishek’s reputation as a powerplay enforcer. Opening with Travis Head for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the pair — nicknamed ‘Travi-Shek’ — shattered powerplay records. Abhishek finished with 484 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 204.21. He hit 42 sixes, the most by an Indian in a single IPL season, and ranked 10th among tournament run-getters.

