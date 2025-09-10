Recalling the first Asia Cup with Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Khanna

The inaugural edition was held way back in 1984 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Dubai: Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Khanna have a special place in the history of the Asia Cup. Gavaskar was the first captain to lift the Asia Cup, and Khanna was the first Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition of this tournament in 1984 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
A photo of Gavaskar lifting the Asia Cup, sporting a thick moustache and standing alongside Abdulrehman Bukhatir, who organised the event, and Khanna, is displayed prominently at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Standing in front of that famous photograph, Gavaskar, speaking said: “I am so happy to have been part of the first Asia Cup which India won and also to have become part of the first-ever international match at this stadium during that event. Many congratulations to Abdulrehman Bukhatir and his sons, who have now taken up the mantle to carry on this wonderful tradition.”
Speaking from New Delhi, Surinder Khanna, who had played an unbeaten knock of 51 against Sri Lanka and 56 against Pakistan to ensure India the title, said: “It’s very nostalgic. I am so happy that I became part of history through those knocks. No one had played any international matches in Sharjah before, and the feeling of scoring those half-centuries and winning the trophy for India is indeed special. No one ever thought, except Bukhatir, that cricket would prosper here, and today it has spread to other emirates with world-class venues. Sharjah should have been given some of the Asia Cup matches during this edition, as they are the pioneers who launched this tournament and cricket in the region.”
With all entrance doors to the Dubai International Stadium beautifully decorated with Asia Cup logos, it gives the feeling of all doors leading to the Asia Cup.
Some of the doors have also been adorned with photos of the star players who will play in the 17th edition of this tournament.
Paintings of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam, which used to be a permanent feature of the posters here, are absent this time. Their absence can be felt not only on the posters but also at the practice area. They always needed special security personnel around them to ward off fans.
Still, hundreds gathered around the team bus at the ICC Academy practice venue to have a glimpse of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. They kept calling out their names, seeking their acknowledgement, withstanding the heat and humid conditions.
The logo for the Asia Cup has been created with imagination and is colourful. The focus is on a batter playing an aggressive stroke, revealing the energetic, fast-paced nature of the game. The stroke transcends into different colours, representing the jersey colours of the participating countries.
It was a nostalgic moment for Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, who was named Player of the Match in the opening game against Hong Kong at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. It was through this stadium that he entered the international cricket arena, making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2021.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox