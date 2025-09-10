Recalling the first Asia Cup with Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Khanna

Speaking from New Delhi, Surinder Khanna, who had played an unbeaten knock of 51 against Sri Lanka and 56 against Pakistan to ensure India the title, said: “It’s very nostalgic. I am so happy that I became part of history through those knocks. No one had played any international matches in Sharjah before, and the feeling of scoring those half-centuries and winning the trophy for India is indeed special. No one ever thought, except Bukhatir, that cricket would prosper here, and today it has spread to other emirates with world-class venues. Sharjah should have been given some of the Asia Cup matches during this edition, as they are the pioneers who launched this tournament and cricket in the region.”