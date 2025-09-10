Asia Cup 2025: Before we take on world, let's conquer Asia first, Suryakumar Yadav says

India take on UAE in their opening match today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Dubai: Team India look all set to shine at the Asia Cup as they begin their campaign against hosts the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
"It was a long off, but I am back. Before we take on the world, let's conquer Asia first," Suryakumar posted on social media.
India have been clear favourites to win the Asia Cup as most of the focus will be on their high-profile clash against Pakistan to be held on Sunday, September 14 in Dubai.
India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
So far in the history of the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue have managed to lift the title on eight occasions (1984, 1988, 1990-91,1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023).
Expressing views on winning the Asia Cup titles, Team India vice-captain, Shubman Gill, said, "Eight times, to be precise."
Left-hand batter Tilak Varma feels that no can be taken lightly in this tournament. "Not taking any opponent likely," Tilak Varma said further in the video.
Meanwhile, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his team aims to keep things simple against India.
"We will not take it as a big match because all the teams are good in front of you, so all the matches will be the same. We are working hard in the heat, and we will only follow our plan. Whatever we have learned and whatever we need to do on that day, we will do it. Rest, the result is up to the game," Waseem told ANI.
Talking about the home advantage, he said, "Whenever there is dew, I think the spinner's ball doesn't turn much. But it depends on the weather and the conditions. And as I have told you, whatever we have learned. Yes, you are right that we play a lot of cricket here. We can also say that India and Pakistan play a lot of cricket here. But it is our home. So we will try our best to take advantage of and play good cricket," he added.
