Asia Cup 2025: Before we take on world, let's conquer Asia first, Suryakumar Yadav says

Talking about the home advantage, he said, "Whenever there is dew, I think the spinner's ball doesn't turn much. But it depends on the weather and the conditions. And as I have told you, whatever we have learned. Yes, you are right that we play a lot of cricket here. We can also say that India and Pakistan play a lot of cricket here. But it is our home. So we will try our best to take advantage of and play good cricket," he added.

"We will not take it as a big match because all the teams are good in front of you, so all the matches will be the same. We are working hard in the heat, and we will only follow our plan. Whatever we have learned and whatever we need to do on that day, we will do it. Rest, the result is up to the game," Waseem told ANI.

