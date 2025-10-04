GOLD/FOREX
Mohammad Yousuf backs Pakistan after Asia Cup setback, sends message ahead of South Africa series

Ex-batter says no need to panic as Pakistan prepare for home Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Mohammad Yousuf
Mohammad Yousuf
@yousaf1788/X

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has thrown his support behind the national team following their disappointing Asia Cup 2025 campaign, where they finished runners-up. Pakistan went down to India by five wickets in the final, with the Men in Blue lifting the trophy for a record ninth time.

It was Pakistan’s third consecutive defeat to India at the Asia Cup, having lost earlier in both the group stage and Super 4s. Despite the setback, Yousuf, who has previously coached the side, insisted there was no reason to panic.

“There’s no need to panic or overreact – we don’t need miracles, just a few months of focused, disciplined effort,” Yousuf wrote on X. “With the right intent, the right people who understand the game, and true teamwork, we can bring this team back to its best. Best of luck to the team for the South Africa series.”

South Africa tour begins October 12

Pakistan will now turn their attention to the upcoming home series against South Africa, which begins on October 12. The tour includes two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs, running until November 8.

The opening Test will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, followed by the second at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 October.

Packed schedule across formats

Rawalpindi will also stage the first T20I on October 28. Lahore will then host the remaining two T20Is on October 31 and November 1. The ODI leg will be played entirely in Faisalabad, with matches scheduled for November 4, 6 and 8 at the Iqbal Stadium.

The series is expected to provide Pakistan with a chance to regroup, rebuild momentum and prepare key combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.

