Asia Cup: Pakistan eye a quick demolition job vs Oman

No Babar Azam and no Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s two most prolific batters over the years, which means coach Mike Hesson is trying to change the way Pakistan approach T20 cricket. The duo, despite all the solidity in the middle, has more often than not failed to adapt to the lightning-fast pace of the shorter white-ball format, with strike rates hovering around the 125-130 mark, which these days, is slow ever for ODIs. With Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan inconsistent, Hasan Nawaz underperforming, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz having to do the heavy lifting both as a batter and a bowler, the batting line-up really needs to step up. Fakhar Zaman was the only Pakistan batsman among the top-5 run-getters in the recent tri-series with 155 runs in 5 matches, with Nawaz at No. 6 with 120 runs. The bowling fared better, with Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed sharing 16 wickets in the tri-series. Shaheen Shah Afridi seems to have momentarily lost his mojo, but never count out the left-arm speedster who can run through any top-order batting with his searing pace.