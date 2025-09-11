Asia Cup 2025: Bruised Hong Kong brace for more mauling by The Tigers

One of the reasons for Bangladesh’s recent success is that their openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon have been firing on all cylinders in the powerplay. The duo has struck the most sixes for Bangladesh this year ‑ 23 and 22, respectively ‑ giving The Tigers a flying start more often than not. In fact, according to statistics from ESPNcricinfo, between 2006 and 2023, Bangladesh had averaged 3.81 sixes per T20I innings (the lowest among Full Member nations); in 2024, it rose to 5.08, and improved further to 7.73 in 2025. They hit 238 sixes in T20Is in 2024 and 2025, compared to only 130 in 2022 and 2023. Besides Tanzid and Parvez, middle-order batters Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain have also joined the party and have been clearing the ropes at will.