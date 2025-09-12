GOLD/FOREX
Why Team India’s fitness coach Adrian Le Roux introduced the Bronco Test ahead of Asia Cup 2025

The gruelling 1,200m drill is shaping India’s preparation for modern-day cricket

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Team India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux has shed light on the Bronco Test, the latest fitness assessment introduced for the players. Le Roux, who is in his second stint with the team India, spoke about its purpose and impact in a conversation featured on the official BCCI website.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test, widely used in rugby, is designed to push players’ aerobic and cardiovascular capacity to the limit. It involves running between four set markers placed at 0m, 20m, 40m and 60m. One set requires a player to cover 240 metres by sprinting back and forth in a set sequence. Completing five sets — a total of 1,200 metres — without any break makes it one of the most demanding tests in modern sport.

According to Wisden, Indian players have been tasked with finishing the drill in under six minutes, making it a stiff challenge even for the fittest athletes.

Training and measurement

Explaining its use, Le Roux said: “The run we did today is the Bronco run. It’s not new — it has been used for years in different sports. We’ve now brought it into the team’s environment. It serves two purposes: we can use it as a training mechanism and also as a measurement. It gives us a clear picture of the players’ aerobic fitness and whether we’re moving in the right direction.”

The South African coach highlighted that the test can be conducted anywhere, making it highly adaptable. “It’s a field test. We can do it at any ground around the world. It also allows players to monitor themselves at times. That makes it very functional,” he added.

Conditioning for modern cricket

Le Roux, who previously worked with Team India in the early 2000s, pointed out how the game has changed over the past two decades. With cricket now being played almost year-round, he stressed the need for players to stay in peak physical condition to deliver consistently.

“Cricket is a game of skill, and our job is to complement that skill. We help players prolong their careers. If you’re physically prepared, you can play more seasons. The systems we put in place also minimise the risk of injuries,” he said.

Positive start in England

Reflecting on his first assignment since returning, Le Roux called India’s recent tour of England “exciting.” Under Shubman Gill’s leadership, a young Indian side managed to level the Test series 2-2.

“The work ethic of the players really impressed me. The fight they showed made me proud. I’ve worked with many of them in the IPL, so while it’s a new team, there’s already some history here,” he noted.

India now turn their focus to the Asia Cup, where they face arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 August in a high-stakes encounter.

