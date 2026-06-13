Own a pet in Abu Dhabi? Free pet registration, vaccines and microchipping explained

Community outreach eases travel, compliance and care for Abu Dhabi pet owners
From helping lost pets reunite with their owners to ensuring they receive proper healthcare and official identification, responsible pet ownership plays a vital role in advancing animal welfare and enhancing community well-being.
In this context, the Abu Dhabi Animal Welfare Association (AWAD) continues to expand its Pet Registration Readiness Event (PRRE) initiative, aimed at simplifying pet registration, vaccination, and microchipping procedures while ensuring these essential services remain accessible to all residents.
The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s Animal Ownership System launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). It provides cat and dog owners with free services, including health assessments, vaccinations, microchipping, assistance with registration through the TAMM platform, and guidance on responsible pet ownership requirements.
The initiative seeks to remove barriers that may prevent pet owners from completing registration procedures, while ensuring pets are properly identified and connected to a unified database that promotes animal welfare, strengthens accountability, and contributes to building safer communities.
As awareness of responsible pet ownership continues to grow across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Pet Registration Readiness Events provide practical, hands-on support to residents in a welcoming and accessible community environment. The initiative is particularly valuable for residents preparing to leave the UAE, as vaccinations and microchipping are essential requirements for international pet travel.
Dr. Rachel Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Animal Welfare Association, said:
“Responsible pet ownership begins with a sense of responsibility and accountability. Through the Pet Registration Readiness Event initiative, we aim to make compliance with Abu Dhabi’s Animal Ownership System requirements easier and more accessible for all residents.”
She added: “Responsible pet ownership means protecting the animals we consider part of our families. Through this initiative, we help Abu Dhabi residents register their pets within a unified database that supports safer communities and improves the chances of quickly reuniting lost pets with their owners.”
By encouraging pet registration and microchipping, the initiative also helps reduce cases of pet abandonment and increases the likelihood of reuniting lost animals with their owners. Registered pets are easier to identify, track, and return to their owners, providing greater protection for both animals and the community.
The first event under the initiative, held on 18 April, successfully registered 41 pets free of charge, significantly exceeding the initiative’s target of registering at least 25 pets per event.
Building on the success of the inaugural event, AWAD organized a second event on 6 June, which demonstrated continued strong community engagement and highlighted the growing demand for pet registration services and responsible pet ownership awareness programmes across Abu Dhabi.
The Pet Registration Readiness Event initiative is supported by Gulf Rider as the Community Impact Sponsor, contributing Zoetis vaccines and Virbac BackHome microchips to support the programme and its participants.
These events have been specifically designed to simplify compliance procedures and make them more accessible to everyone. Guidance and support are provided even in cases where documentation may be incomplete or where pet owners have questions regarding vaccinations or registration requirements.
While participants are encouraged to bring their Emirates ID and their pet’s passport where available, AWAD and participating veterinarians work directly with pet owners to help them complete the necessary procedures and register their pets safely.
The Abu Dhabi Animal Welfare Association is currently preparing for the next Pet Registration Readiness Event, scheduled for Saturday, 21 June 2026, at Petcure Veterinary Center, located on Al Z’afaf Street, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, starting at 11:00 AM.
The event is open to cat and dog owners from across Abu Dhabi and will provide free services, including registration support, health checks, vaccinations, microchipping, and guidance on complying with Abu Dhabi’s Animal Ownership System requirements.
AWAD encourages all residents who have not yet registered their pets to participate in the event and follow AWAD’s social media channels for the latest updates and registration information.