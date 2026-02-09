General tickets drop at 8 pm KST (3 pm, UAE time) on February 23 via NOL Ticket, which caters to both local and international fans (hello, NOL World!). Major international credit cards are accepted, so fans from across the globe can join the fun. Full booking instructions hit Weverse and NOL Ticket at noon on February 20.

Weverse Global Raffle: Only ARMY members who pre-order BTS’ upcoming album during the entry window are eligible. No matter where you live, you could score a chance to see the show live, winners will be picked by lottery, with full details on Weverse soon. The official application window recently opened on February 10 and runs until February 13— during this time, eligible fans can apply for the lottery via the Weverse notice/event page. Once you’ve purchased the album on Weverse Global in the eligible period and applied through the Weverse raffle page, your name enters the lottery. Winners are picked at random and each winner gets access to a limited number of seats at the free BTS concert in Seoul.