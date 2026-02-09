Mark your calendars: the concert lights up March 21 at 8 pm
It's a purple haze, and ARMY is soaking in every minute.
BTS is back, and they’re taking over Seoul (not that they ever left, to be sure). Ticketing details are out for their long-awaited comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, marking the first full septet reunion in nearly four years.
The free outdoor extravaganza, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG is open to everyone through two exciting channels: general ticket reservations and a special Weverse global fan lottery, Weverse confirmed on Monday.
Here’s how to snag your spot:
General tickets drop at 8 pm KST (3 pm, UAE time) on February 23 via NOL Ticket, which caters to both local and international fans (hello, NOL World!). Major international credit cards are accepted, so fans from across the globe can join the fun. Full booking instructions hit Weverse and NOL Ticket at noon on February 20.
Weverse Global Raffle: Only ARMY members who pre-order BTS’ upcoming album during the entry window are eligible. No matter where you live, you could score a chance to see the show live, winners will be picked by lottery, with full details on Weverse soon. The official application window recently opened on February 10 and runs until February 13— during this time, eligible fans can apply for the lottery via the Weverse notice/event page. Once you’ve purchased the album on Weverse Global in the eligible period and applied through the Weverse raffle page, your name enters the lottery. Winners are picked at random and each winner gets access to a limited number of seats at the free BTS concert in Seoul.
The raffle is global, fans of any nationality who have a Weverse account, an active ARMY membership, and who complete the qualifying purchase and entry steps are eligible.
Mark your calendars: the concert lights up March 21 at 8 pm. The plaza will become an open-air stage with standing and reserved seating zones, each with its own entry rules. It's BTS, so obviously you can imagine the heavy crowds and the all-too-familiar chants of Kim Namjoon...Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook!
And if you can’t make it in person, don’t worry. The show will beam live to nearby electronic billboards, and for the first time ever, Netflix will stream a live BTS concert to over 190 countries and regions.
And the celebration doesn’t stop there. Coinciding with the album drop on March 20, BTS will kick off BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL, running until April 12. The city will turn into a full BTS festival with installations, because why not, the k-pop kings are back.
