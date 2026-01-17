Philippines: Tropical storm Ada stalks Catanduanes, slow-motion menace loops back

Tropical storm slows over coastal waters of eastern Philippine island, keeps strength
Tropical Storm Ada (Nokaen) decelerated over the coastal waters of Catanduanes while holding steady in intensity on Saturday evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.
In its 8 pm update on Saturday (Jan. 17), Pagasa placed the storm's centre over the coastal waters of Pandan, Catanduanes, as of 7 pm.
The system slowed its northwestward movement to 15 km/h, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gusts up to 105 kph.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over four Luzon areas, where winds of 62 to 88 kph pose minor to moderate threats to life and property:
Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Talisay, Basud, Mercedes, Daet, Paracale)
Eastern and central portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Ocampo, Goa, Lagonoy, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Caramoan, Baao, Cabusao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Tigaon, Pamplona, Garchitorena, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Balatan, Libmanan, Naga City, Bomblon, Bula, Canaman, Pasacao, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion, Gainza, Lupi)
Albay
Catanduanes
TCWS No. 1 covers wider Luzon and Visayas areas, with winds of 39 to 61 kph and minimal to minor threats:
Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan)
Aurora
Eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Calauag, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezob, Alabat, Perez, General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban) including Polillo Islands
Marinduque
Eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando)
Rest of Camarines Norte
Rest of Camarines Sur
Sorsogon
Masbate
Northern Samar
Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche)
Northern and central portions of Samar (San Jorge, Matuguinao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Paranas)
Pagasa forecasts Ada to continue generally northwestward Saturday, then shift northward to northeastward Sunday.
From Sunday onward, it will loop slowly over seas east of Southern Luzon. A westward track adjustment could bring landfall to Catanduanes, though forecast changes remain possible. Residents under signals should prepare for gusts, rough seas, and intermittent rain.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox