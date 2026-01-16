Tropical storm Ada (Nokaen): Schools shut in affected areas, latest updates

Location: The centre is estimated at 370 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 430 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte (coordinates: 10.4°N, 128.8°E).

Intensity: Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, with gusts up to 80 km/h. Ada is expected to remain a tropical storm while traversing the sea east of Visayas and Southern Luzon but may weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday, January 20.