Did you know Novak Djokovic can speak up to 11 languages

“I have loved learning languages since I was a child,” Djokovic said last year. “I realised early that if I wanted to pursue tennis, it would be very beneficial to speak several languages because it’s a sport that requires constant travel. Even as a junior, I had to travel across Europe, America, and the Middle East. I left school with a solid level of English, which I kept improving, and I also learned some German — a language I developed further while training at the Pilic Academy between the ages of 12 and 16.”

The Serb star has always had the determination to connect with people wherever he goes and a genuine curiosity about different cultures. Leaving Serbia at a young age to pursue a professional tennis career taught him just how important it was to build trust and closeness through language.

Off the court, the 38-year-old has an extraordinary gift for languages. He can speak 11 in total — seven fluently and four at a conversational level. This remarkable talent not only delights fans around the globe but also makes him a standout presence in press conferences and international settings.

Dubai: Everyone knows how fierce Novak Djokovic can be on a tennis court. He pushes opponents to their limits and fights relentlessly until the very end — a mentality that has carried him to an astonishing 24 Grand Slam titles. But what many don’t realise is that Djokovic’s brilliance extends far beyond tennis.

“Many languages are spoken in the locker room, so it comes naturally. The question is how far you’re willing to go and whether you can find people to practice with every day. Nowadays, there are many ways to learn languages quickly—it all comes down to willpower. If you want it, you’ll find time. If you don’t, you’ll find excuses.”

His drive to keep learning remains strong. “In my country, we often say a person’s value is measured by the number of languages they speak. Making the effort to use the local language shows respect and genuine interest in the culture of the country you’re in. That is highly valuable,” Djokovic noted.

By the time he was 16, Djokovic had already picked up nearly four new languages. His exposure to Italian players and coaches played a key role. “I tried from the very beginning to communicate with them in their language, and that’s how I learned Italian. I also loved the language itself,” he explained. That foundation later helped him strengthen his Spanish and Portuguese, both of which he now speaks fluently and continues to refine.

