Super Bowl LX pregame lineup: Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones to take the stage

In a first for the event, deaf performing artist Fred Beam will perform the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in American Sign Language, while Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.” The halftime show will also include multilingual signing in Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances are presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.