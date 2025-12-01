Super Bowl LX pregame lineup: Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones to take the stage

The performances will take place February 8 at Levi’s Stadium
The Super Bowl pregame show is kicking off with a star-studded lineup in Northern California. Charlie Puth will belt out the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will deliver a soulful rendition of America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones will bring her energy to Lift Every Voice and Sing.
The performances will take place February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of the NFL championship game and the halftime extravaganza starring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the league announced Sunday.
“These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” said Jon Barker, NFL senior VP of global event production, as quoted by the Associated Press. The pregame performances will air on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.
In a first for the event, deaf performing artist Fred Beam will perform the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in American Sign Language, while Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.” The halftime show will also include multilingual signing in Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances are presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.
Puth, a four-time Grammy nominee known for hits like Attention, We Don’t Talk Anymore and the 2015 chart-topper “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa, will perform ahead of his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, due March 6.
Carlile, an 11-time Grammy winner, recently released her eighth studio album Returning to Myself and is nominated for two Grammys alongside Elton John for their album Who Believes in Angels? and the track “Never Too Late.”
Jones, an R&B sensation who won a Grammy in 2024 for “ICU,” released her debut album Why Not More?, which is up for Best R&B Album next year. She also stars as Hilary Banks in the final season of Peacock’s Bel-Air.
“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”
With inputs from the Associated Press
