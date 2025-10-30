GOLD/FOREX
UN chief 'greatly concerned' by number of casualties in Rio drug raid: spokesman

At least 64 killed, including 4 police officers in massive Rio de Janeiro police raid

Smoke rises from a house in the Vila Cruzeiro favela at the Penha complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 29, 2025, in the aftermath of Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment).
Smoke rises from a house in the Vila Cruzeiro favela at the Penha complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 29, 2025, in the aftermath of Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment).
UN chief Antonio Guterres is "greatly concerned" by the number of casualties from a massive Brazilian police raid on Rio drug gangs, which left scores dead, his spokesman said Wednesday. 

"He stresses that the use of force in police operations must adhere to international human rights law and standards, and urges the authorities to undertake a prompt investigation," Stephane Dujarric told reporters. 

