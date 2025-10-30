UN chief 'greatly concerned' by number of casualties in Rio drug raid: spokesman

At least 64 killed, including 4 police officers in massive Rio de Janeiro police raid
UN chief Antonio Guterres is "greatly concerned" by the number of casualties from a massive Brazilian police raid on Rio drug gangs, which left scores dead, his spokesman said Wednesday.
"He stresses that the use of force in police operations must adhere to international human rights law and standards, and urges the authorities to undertake a prompt investigation," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
