US: Two killed, three hurt including young girl in shooting at hockey arena in Rhode Island

Police respond to mid-game shooting at a hockey arena in Rhode Island
Washington DC: Two persons were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a hockey arena in Rhode Island, United States, US media reported.
One of the victims in the incident was a young girl.
Fox News reported that a man kiIIed his wife and shot at least two of his children at a hockey game in Rhode Island The shooter.
The wife was reportedly killed; the kids are hospitalized.
CNN reported, citing the law enforcement officials, that the gunman also died of a self-inflicted wound following the shooting.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said that the authorities are monitoring the situation. He spoke to Mayor Grebien and police officials.
"We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice, who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," Governor Dan McKee said on X.
According to CNN, two school student teams were playing hockey at the arena at the time of the incident.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
The incident of gun violence comes a couple of months after the shooting at Brown University, which is just a few miles away from Rhode Island.
A man opened fire at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building in Providence in December, killing two students and injuring nine other individuals.
In a separate incident, earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
Police found a student injured, who was taken to a hospital for medical assistance, while the accused was taken into custody.