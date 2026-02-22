GOLD/FOREX
UPDATE

7.1-Magnitude quake hits off eastern Malaysia

Powerful tremor hits off coast of Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island early Monday

A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early Monday off Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.
A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early Monday off Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.
A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early Monday off Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu at a depth of 619.8 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 12:57 am local time (1657 GMT Sunday).

The USGS rated the likelihood of casualties or damage as low, and the US Tsunami Warning Center did not issue an alert, saying the depth of the quake meant tsunami activity was not expected.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said it would "continue to monitor the situation closely," putting the quake's magnitude at 6.8.

It said tremors were felt on Sabah's west coast and in several areas of Sarawak state.

