Trump says doesn't want Kurds to launch offensive against Iran

AFP
Mainly Iranian Kurds wait at the Haji Omran border crossing terminal with Iran, in Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region, on February 1, 2026, which is open to travellers and economic trade.
AFP

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he did not want the Kurds to launch an offensive against Iran.

"We're not looking to the Kurds going in," he told reporters in a briefing aboard Air Force One. "We're very friendly with the Kurds, as you know, but we don't want to make the war any more complex than it already is."

Trump had told Reuters news agency Thursday that he would be "all for" an offensive by Iranian Kurdish fighters in support of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

