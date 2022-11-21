Arbil: Iran again launched deadly missile and drone strikes overnight to Monday against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq whom it accuses of stoking unrest inside the Islamic republic.

One Kurdish peshmerga fighter was reported killed in mountainous northern Iraq, where two of the groups said their bases had been targeted in the latest such barrage of aerial attacks in recent months.

Iran has been shaken by over two months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has repeatedly struck Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq, whom it labels “separatist anti-Iranian terrorist groups”.

One of the groups, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), said it was hit with missiles and suicide drones in Koya and Jejnikan, near Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

“A member of the peshmerga was killed in an Iranian strike” in the Koya area, said party official Ali Boudaghi.

The Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala said it was also targeted.

“Our HQ was once again attacked by the Islamic regime tonight,” it said on Twitter. “We’ve been carefully prepared for these types of attacks & have no losses for the moment.”

The autonomous Kurdistan region’s government condemned the strikes in a statement, saying: “The repeated violations that undermine the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan region are unjustifiable.”

‘Deterrent measures’

The Guards charged that the Kurdish groups are backed by “the global arrogance”, code for archfoe the United States.

It said it had targeted their “headquarters and conspiracy centres” in Iraq and that “the terrorists were struck and suffered heavy casualties”.

The US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, condemned the “illegal” Iranian strikes near Arbil.

“Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardise the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East,” said CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla.

In Tehran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani stressed that the Islamic republic “desires that there be no threat to Iran’s security from Iraqi territory”.

He said that during two meetings last month, “we insisted with the Iraqi authorities and the Kurdistan region on the fact that this region should not be a place of transit of material and weapons to be used in the unrest.

“So far, those expectations have not been met.”

Asked if Iranian forces would enter Iraqi territory to fight the armed groups, Kanani stressed that Iraq must move against them and secure the common border.

“We hope that the Iraqi government will prevent the activities of separatist and terrorist groups against the security of Iran and its borders by expanding its sovereignty and deploying border guards at the common border, so that Iran does not have to take other deterrent measures to repel threats,” he said.

‘Vulnerable to attacks’

Iraqi Kurdistan has since the 1980s hosted several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.

In recent years their activities have declined, but the new wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions.

Rights groups on Monday accused Iranian security forces of using live fire and heavy weapons to suppress protests in Kurdish-populated regions in Iran’s west, intensifying a deadly crackdown.