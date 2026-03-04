Operation Epic Fury: US and Israel ramp up strikes against IRGC targets
US forces have carried out strikes on close to 2,000 targets across Iran’s military and strategic infrastructure, according to statements from United States Central Command.
These include missile batteries, command and control centers, air defense systems, naval assets (including reports that 11 Iranian ships have been destroyed), and other elements the US regards as posing “imminent threats.”
The targets span a wide range of military capabilities: Iranian Air Force facilities, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command nodes, ballistic and cruise missile launch sites, radar and air defense batteries, naval infrastructure in the Gulf of Oman, and other strategic military assets.
US officials have emphasized that the strikes are aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to project force regionally and to respond to threats against US forces and interests.
Satellite imagery and unclassified footage released alongside some US statements show widespread fires, damaged facilities, and destroyed military infrastructure across multiple Iranian cities and military bases — suggesting physical impacts beyond isolated tactical hits.
One recent analysis notes that nearly 900 strike sorties were launched in the first 12 hours of the campaign, with advanced AI-assisted targeting systems dramatically increasing the tempo and specificity of strikes.
Waves of attacks by US and Israeli forces were made on Iranian targets since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, 2026.
It’s important to understand what is encompassed by that figure:
It includes a wide array of sites, not just discrete “installations” but also individual missile batteries, radar arrays, hardened bunkers, launchers, and command facilities.
US updates have categorised targets broadly (e.g., missile sites, naval assets, air defense systems) without providing granular, independently verifiable lists.