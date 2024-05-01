Hit Broadway musical 'Chicago' will jazz up our lives this September at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Tickets to the longest running Broadway show in America will go on sale on May 2nd for registered users, while the general sale tickets will go live on May 6. The show will run from September 11 to 22 in the UAE capital.

'Chicago' is a tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal, and redemption through the journey of two fiercely competitive women – aspiring jazz performer, Roxie Hart and former vaudeville / double-murderess, Velma Kelly.

Since its premiere on Broadway New York 27 years ago, 'Chicago' has played in major cities around the world, such as London (West End), Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid.

The musical’s sultry and sassy score includes 'All That Jazz', 'Cell Block Tango', and 'Razzle Dazzle', with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and countless standing ovations.

'Chicago', which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The 1996 Broadway revival of 'Chicago' is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie.

"The show continues to be as fresh, vibrant and relevant as the day we opened on Broadway. The legendary John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse created a near perfect musical. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or a first-timer, 'Chicago' delivers must see entertainment," said Broadway producers Barry & Fran Weissler in a statement.