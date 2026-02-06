The director and actor admit that the title 'caused hurt' to viewers
The upcoming Netflix release Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has become the center of a multi-layered controversy over its title. On Friday, director Neeraj Pandey addressed the backlash, acknowledging that viewers were offended and announcing the temporary removal of the film’s promotional materials.
Speaking on Instagram, Pandey explained, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community… We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”
Taking to his X handle, Manoj Panday shared the statement of director Neeraj Panday and wrote, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I have taken them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”
According to ANI, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Hazratganj Police Station, Lucknow, accusing the film of hurting religious sentiments. Authorities stated that, on first review, the title appears to malign a specific community by linking the term Pandat with corruption. The FIR names Neeraj Pandey and his production team, with police emphasising a zero-tolerance approach toward content that could inflame public sentiment or disturb local peace.
In addition, a writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Netflix film’s release. As reported by PTI, the petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title is communally offensive.
Meanwhile, FMC (Film Makers Combine) stated, as per ANI, “You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorised and not even applied and granted.”
They also issued a notice to Netflix which read, “We wish to bring in your kind notice that you are releasing a film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied or granted by any of the Producers’ Associations. The unauthorised use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine.”
The controversy adds a complex layer to the film’s release, highlighting ongoing debates around cultural sensitivity, legal permissions, and creative expression in India’s film industry.
