The film’s promotional material disappeared from online platforms.
It was meant to be a gripping fictional cop drama. It has, instead , snowballed into a full-blown controversy.
Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, has found itself at the centre of a storm following the release of its teaser. The title, Ghooskhor Pandat, triggered immediate backlash, with critics calling it offensive and communally insensitive. As outrage mounted, the film’s promotional material disappeared from online platforms.
The matter soon reached the Delhi High Court, where a writ petition was filed seeking a stay on the film’s proposed release. The plea contends that the title and promotional content are defamatory and risk inflaming communal sensitivities. It further argues that the name targets and insults a specific community.
In the latest development, the filmmakers have reportedly informed the Delhi High Court that they have taken a conscious decision to change the film’s title.
Legal trouble has also surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. A police complaint was lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station against the director and his team. The complaint alleges an attempt to spread social discord and hurt religious and caste sentiments. According to it, linking the word “Pandat” with corruption insults a particular community.
Amid the escalating criticism, Neeraj Pandey addressed the controversy in a statement on Friday, acknowledging that the title had upset a section of viewers. He wrote, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community… We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”
Manoj Bajpayee also shared his perspective on social media, saying he respects the concerns raised. He wrote, “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community. In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.”
Despite the filmmakers’ efforts to contain the situation, protests have intensified. As reported by Indian Express, in Bhopal, members of certain parties, staged demonstrations, holding placards and demanding action against the filmmakers and the streaming platform.
In Prayagraj, activists burnt effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee at Subhash Chowk in Civil Lines.