Dubai: Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest low-cost carrier, is set to bolster its international operations from Central Luzon with the launch of direct flights between Clark and Hanoi starting 2 May 2026.
The Gokongwei-led budget carrier announced on Wednesday that the new route will operate three times weekly, with departures from Clark International Airport scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Return flights from the Vietnamese capital are slated for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Xander Lao, President of Cebu Pacific, noted that the expansion is part of a broader strategy to solidify Clark’s position as a key regional gateway.
"Launching direct flights from Clark to Hanoi is an exciting milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to strengthen Clark as a hub," Lao said in a statement. "This route enhances travel options from Clark, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to reach Hanoi more easily."
The addition of Hanoi marks the airline's fifth international destination serviced directly from Clark, joining existing routes to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.
To mark the launch, the airline opened a promotional "P1 sale" effective 28 January until 1 February 2026. Under the seat sale, travellers can book one-way base fares for as low as PHP 1, exclusive of government taxes and surcharges, for travel starting 2 May 2026.
At present, Cebu Pacific maintains an extensive network covering 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with its overseas footprint spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.
