GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Cebu Pacific adds Clark–Hanoi route with promotional Piso fare

Flights on the new route will operate three times weekly from Clark International Airport

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The addition of Hanoi marks the airline's fifth international destination serviced directly from Clark. (For illustrative purposes only.)
The addition of Hanoi marks the airline's fifth international destination serviced directly from Clark. (For illustrative purposes only.)
Supplied

Dubai: Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest low-cost carrier, is set to bolster its international operations from Central Luzon with the launch of direct flights between Clark and Hanoi starting 2 May 2026.

The Gokongwei-led budget carrier announced on Wednesday that the new route will operate three times weekly, with departures from Clark International Airport scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Return flights from the Vietnamese capital are slated for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Xander Lao, President of Cebu Pacific, noted that the expansion is part of a broader strategy to solidify Clark’s position as a key regional gateway.

"Launching direct flights from Clark to Hanoi is an exciting milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to strengthen Clark as a hub," Lao said in a statement. "This route enhances travel options from Clark, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to reach Hanoi more easily."

The addition of Hanoi marks the airline's fifth international destination serviced directly from Clark, joining existing routes to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

To mark the launch, the airline opened a promotional "P1 sale" effective 28 January until 1 February 2026. Under the seat sale, travellers can book one-way base fares for as low as PHP 1, exclusive of government taxes and surcharges, for travel starting 2 May 2026.

At present, Cebu Pacific maintains an extensive network covering 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with its overseas footprint spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A brief CGI clip in an Emirates YouTube tribute to Sir Tim Clark appears to show the airline’s future Boeing 777X cabin, featuring business class suites with doors and a lounge-style seating area.

See: Emirates' new cabins have special seating layout

3m read
Looping: Storm forecast of Ada as of 8 pm on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

Philippines: Ada stalks Catanduanes, storm loops back

2m read
The ead ship, surrounded by smaller boats on the Mactan Channel. The event formed part of the 461st Fiesta Señorcelebrations leading up to the Sinulog Festival on Sunday (January 18).

Look: Sights and sounds of Cebu fluvial parade

3m read
Brooks Koepka (L) and Tiger Woods (R).

Tiger Woods jumps to defend Brooks Koepka move

2m read