The Gokongwei-led budget carrier announced on Wednesday that the new route will operate three times weekly, with departures from Clark International Airport scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Return flights from the Vietnamese capital are slated for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Dubai: Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest low-cost carrier, is set to bolster its international operations from Central Luzon with the launch of direct flights between Clark and Hanoi starting 2 May 2026.

To mark the launch, the airline opened a promotional "P1 sale" effective 28 January until 1 February 2026. Under the seat sale, travellers can book one-way base fares for as low as PHP 1, exclusive of government taxes and surcharges, for travel starting 2 May 2026.

"Launching direct flights from Clark to Hanoi is an exciting milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to strengthen Clark as a hub," Lao said in a statement. "This route enhances travel options from Clark, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to reach Hanoi more easily."

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.