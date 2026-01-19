GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms skips dragons: Showrunner Ira Parker reveals all

The HBO prequel ditches the grand spectacles to stay inside Duncan the Tall's POV

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2026)
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2026)
IMDB

Dubai: At first glance, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may look like another return to the sprawling world of Westeros, but creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ira Parker insists it's something far more intimate.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin's beloved Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the upcoming HBO series steps away from dragons, dynasties and doomsday prophecies, and instead leans into something quieter: perspective.

For Parker, the adaptation began with a simple rule: everything must be seen through Duncan the Tall's eyes. "All of it comes back to Duncan, his POV(point of view)," he explained at a recent HBO press conference.

Unlike Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, there's no roving epic scale here. No jumping between powerful families, no sweeping aerial shots, no looming end-of-the-world stakes. Just one man, a few horses, muddy boots, and the road ahead.

That creative choice shaped every part of the show's visual language. Parker deliberately avoided drone shots, not because they aren't cinematic, but because Dunk wouldn't see the world that way.

When Dunk is face-down in the mud, the audience is meant to feel the grit under his fingernails.

When he's sealed inside his helmet, you're meant to sense the weight of the metal, the tightness of his breath, the pounding of his heart.

Even quiet, awkward moments like his conversations in the market with Tanselle are designed to feel slightly uncomfortable, mirroring Dunk's own social unease.

This grounding, almost tactile approach stays remarkably faithful to the novellas, where much of the story unfolds inside Dunk's head.

Translating that inner monologue to screen, however, required more than careful camera work.

Parker credits lead actor Peter Claffey for bringing Dunk's inner life to the surface.

"If it wasn't for Peter Claffey just coming in every day and communicating so much with his body language and his eyes and his own sense of humour, you know, we never would have been able to get out Dunks, inner monologue, which is, of course, so important to this series, and it's so important to this novella," he said.

The off-screen dynamic between Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays Egg, had such a great chemistry that it felt so authentic.

Much like their characters, the pair developed a natural rhythm, even bonding over a shared obsession with arcade games, that mirrored the unlikely partnership which is at the heart of the story.

That ease carried into their performances, making the relationship feel lived-in rather than staged.

Parker describes the production process as refreshingly straightforward. Aside from enduring Belfast's unpredictable rain, the focus remained firmly on tone and character. Once the cast was in place, the team "just kept rolling," trusting the material and the performances to do the heavy lifting.

While, adapting Tales of Dunk and Egg, Ira Parker hasn't tried to outdo Westeros' grandest moments. Instead, he's chosen restraint, by favouring closeness over spectacle, mud over magic, and humanity over heroics. The result is a series that feels earthy, intimate and quietly confident, proving that sometimes the most powerful stories are the ones told from ground level.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodTV series

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, follows the unlikely partnership between Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg.

11-year-old Dexter Ansell is unbeatable on HBO set

3m read
Dunk played by Peter Claffey who is a former rugby player and has only been acting for a few years now.

Game of Thrones returns with Dunk and Egg’s adventure

5m read
Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker in Dubai

Spotted: Sarah Jessica Parker in Dubai

2m read
Will the sting of betrayal ever fade? Or will it become the next reason for a war of dragons?

Redemption arc for Game of Thrones? HBO is on it

1m read